England vs. USA at FIFA World Cup 2022, here's match prediction, preview, Head to Head and lineup   

England's opening-day 6-2 victory against Iran will have given them plenty of motivation, but the USA should be upset that Wales held them to a 1-1 draw. The squad that will advance to the Round of 16 remains to be seen given that qualifying is expected.

England vs USA Head to Head

Although England is the favourite to win the match and move on to the next round, historically, this has not been the case. Although England has an advantage in their head-to-head series with the USA, eight victories in 11 games, the Three Lions have never defeated the Americans in a World Cup encounter. During the final event, the teams faced off twice, with England losing both matches. In the first-ever World Cup match, the USA won 1-0, whereas in the 2010 World Cup, the USA scored thanks to a mistake by Robert Green and earned a point to win the group. The latter resulted in England losing horribly to Germany in the Round of 16, and it is still the only draw between the teams.

England vs USA Group Details

England's World Cup campaign got off to a 6-2 thrashing of Iran as five different goal scorers made the 1966 winners' goals apparent. Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, and Jack Grealish were also among the scorers, while Bukayo Saka finished with a brace. Wales and USA battled to a 1-1 tie, with Gareth Bale's 82nd-minute penalty cancelling out Timothy Weah's first-half goal. On Tuesday, November 29, an all-British match between England and Wales will conclude the group stage for both teams at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan. Iran and the United States will face off against each other in a simultaneous kickoff at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha as both sides compete for an R16 spot.

World Cup record

England has made 16 appearances with the first in 1950. England was the best result champions in 1966 while USA has appeared in World Cup for 11 times and its best result was third place in 1930.

England vs USA predicted lineup

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane/Wilson

USA (4-3-3): Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Long, A Robinson; Adams, McKennie, Aaronson; Reyna, Ferreira, Pulisic

England vs USA Date, kick-off time, and venue