England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch ENG vs PAK match?

England are set to host Pakistan in the second match of the three-match series at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton starting August 13. England were down and out in the first innings of the series opener after Pakistan took a strong lead but lackluster batting and dubious captaincy by the visitors allowed England to bounce back into the match and take a 1-0 lead after winning the match by three wickets.

England will be without their talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes after he left the bio-bubble due to family reasons whereas Pakistan will have plenty of thinking to do after the batting line-up failure in the opener in Manchester.

Southampton has been central to hot weather throughout the past week but rain gods are expected to play spoilsport with scattered thunderstorm forecasted during the course of five days, especially on Day 2 and 3.

The pitch is expected to remain slow and dry and spinners will be feasting in the third and fourth innings of the match.

When will the England vs Pakistan 2nd Test begin?

The England vs Pakistan 2nd Test will begin at 3:30 PM IST on August 13. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Where will the England vs Pakistan 2nd Test be played?

The England vs Pakistan 2nd Test match will be held at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Which channel will telecast the England vs Pakistan 2nd Test?

The England vs Pakistan 2nd Test will have a live telecast on Sony SIX and Sony Six HD in India

How to watch the live streaming of England vs Pakistan 2nd Test?

The live streaming of England vs Pakistan 2nd Test will be available on Sony’s streaming platform.

