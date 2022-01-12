El Clasico: When and where to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid Supercopa semi-final encounter?

There is plenty of action in store for the football fans as Barcelona will lock horns with arch-rivals Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Supercopa de Espana (i.e. the Spanish Super Cup) at a neutral venue in Riyadh on Thursday (January 13).

The last time both sides faced each other was in La Liga in October, 2021. During the clash, Real exposed the fragilities in Barca camp, who were coping up with Lionel Messi's sudden exit and one of its worst financial crisis, to lose the game 2-1. Ahead of the much-awaited El Clasico clash, Barcelona have been bolstered further with as many as five players recovering from injuries.

Being the semi-final, naturally a lot is at stake for both sides. The prize for the victors will be a place in Sunday's summit clash against either the defending Liga champions, Atletico Madrid, or Athletic Club, who will lock horns in the second semi-final on Thursday.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the Supercopa El Clasico Barcelona vs Real Madrid match taking place?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid Supercopa El Clasico match will take place at the King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).

What time does the Supercopa El Clasico Barcelona vs Real Madrid match begin?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid Supercopa El Clasico begins at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday (January 13).

How to watch live coverage of the Supercopa El Clasico Barcelona vs Real Madrid match on TV?

The Supercopa El Clasico match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be not be broadcast live on any of the Indian channels.

How to watch live coverage of Supercopa El Clasico Barcelona vs Real Madrid match on the live streaming?

The Supercopa El Clasico Barcelona vs Real Madrid match will be live streamed on JioTV.