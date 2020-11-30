Edinson Cavani investigated by English FA over 'racist' social media post, Uruguayan reacts

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani is set to be investigated by the Football Association over a social media posts which he subsequently deleted. The Uruguayan striker, in a reply to a message of congratulations after his brace against Premier League club Southampton, used the Spanish word ‘negrito’ (‘black’).

Manchester United said the term was used in an affectionate manner and has a different context in South America. The case is similar to what happened on social media between Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy after the former used a ‘black’ cartoon to tease Mendy. The two are best of buddies.

Manchester United said the veteran forward had been informed that such terms are taken as derogatory in Britain and he deleted the post.

The FA issues guidelines pre-season outlining racist and discriminatory language and behavior with offences on social media having a minimum three-match ban. This comes as FA’s strict measures to tackle racism and promote equality in the world of football.

Edinson Cavani statement: "The message I posted after the game on Sunday was intended as an affectionate greeting to a friend, thanking him for his congratulations after the game."

Edinson Cavani statement: "The last thing I wanted to do was cause offence to anyone. I am completely opposed to racism and deleted the message as soon as it was explained that it can be interpreted differently. I would like to sincerely apologise for this."

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and Tottenham Hotspur’s Dele Alli, both were suspended for one match each after social media posts that breached the guidelines.

Manchester United statement: "It is clear to us that there was absolutely no malicious intent behind Edinson’s [Cavani] message and he deleted it as soon as he was informed that it could be misconstrued."

Manchester United statement: "Edinson has issued an apology for any unintentional offence caused. Manchester United and all of our players are fully committed to the fight against racism."

Meanwhile, Manchester United completed a dream comeback against Southampton after going 2-0 down. Cavani, who ended up in the controversy, was key to the comeback as he netted a brace. Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandez was the other scorer for the Red Devils as they defeated Southampton 2-3 following an inspired comeback.



