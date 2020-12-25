Don't change your personality: Gautam Gambhir's suggestion for Ajinkya Rahane in Virat Kohli's absence

Former Indian cricketer and World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir reckons that Ajinkya Rahane shouldn’t change his personality as the veteran Indian batsman gears up to lead the Indian cricket team in the absence of Virat Kohli in the remaining three Tests matches against Australia, starting from Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Rahane is a contrasting character to Virat Kohli and doesn’t show his emotions on the field. However, Gambhir has suggested that with attacking field placements and bowling changes, Rahane can express his intentions during the Test matches.

India will be heading to the Boxing Day Test with as many as four changes in the playing XI with Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj coming in for Kohli, Wriddhiman Saha, Prithvi Shaw and Mohammed Shami.

Moreover, India will have a task to wipe off the mental blockage of being all-out for 36 in the Adelaide Test and start afresh in the series, which Australia lead 1-0.

"You don't change your personality overnight and you don't need to change it either. They (Rahane and Virat Kohli) are different captains, different personalities. Ajinkya can't be Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli can't be MS Dhoni and MS Dhoni could never be Sourav Ganguly. All these guys have been successful captains.

"So be the way you are and one change I would definitely want to see is Ajinkya Rahane batting at No. 4 because that will send a message that 'Yes I'm leading from the front'. It's not about showing your emotions on the field all the time or reacting to every wicket or every run you score. You've got many other ways to be aggressive.

"Your body language can be aggressive, your field placements could be aggressive. You can probably ask your bowler to bowl attacking lengths, your batting could be different. People say this guy wears his heart on his sleeve, all that stuff is crap.

"Ajinkya Rahane does not need to change anything, all he needs to do is tell his team that we are looking to win this game, they've got an opportunity and they've got the team to win the Test match in Australia because the hosts are very vulnerable especially in the batting department," Gambhir said on Sports Today.

India, under the leadership of Rahane, would be hoping to bounce back against all the odds and get back to winning ways as a defeat would give an unassailable 2-0 lead to the hosts.