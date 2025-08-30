/Digvesh Rathi, Nitish Rana slapped heavy fines for verbal brawls in DPL Eliminator

IPL fame Digvesh Rathi was again in the news for similar reasons he made headlines for during IPL 2025. He got involved in an ugly verbal brawl with Nitish Rana during the DPL 2025 Eliminator on Friday (Aug 29). Following their heated exchange during the South Delhi Superstarz and West Delhi Lions clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, DPL slapped Rana and Rathi, alongside others, with massive fines. The match, in which Rana hit an unbeaten 134 off 55 balls to see his team home, was also marred by uncalled-for confrontations and aggressive exchanges, the clips of which are circulating on the internet.

While the DPL fined Rathi 80 per cent of his match fees for breaching the tournament’s Code of Conduct (Article 2.2 (Level 2), it handed Rana a 50 per cent fine for a breach under Article 2.6 (Level 1) for using a gesture that was considered obscene, offensive and insulting.

Besides, Aman Bharti received a 30 per cent fine for a breach under Article 2.3 (Level 1) for using obscene language during the game; on the other hand, Sumit Mathur was fined 50 per cent under Article 2.5 (Level 1) for using gestures that could provoke an aggressive reaction from an opposition player. DPL, however, handed the harshest penalty to Krish Yadav, slapping him with 100 per cent of his match fees under Article 2.3 (Level 2), for audible obscenity and pointing his bat towards an opposition player following the use of abusive language.



Meanwhile, these disciplinary actions followed tense verbal volleys between several players, the most famous of which included Digvesh Rathi and Nitish Rana.



During the run chase, Rathi and Rana tried playing with each other’s ego, with Rana, the man in form, winning it in the end with a reverse sweep for a six. That shot led to both taking jabs at each other, with things getting heated within a fraction of a second. It got so ugly that players and on-field umpires had to intervene to separate the two, with DPL slapping penalties to ensure no one crosses the line again and breaches the game’s spirit.

There, however, was another instance involving Bharti, Sumit, and Yadav, the video of which is viral all over the internet.



