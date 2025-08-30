/Rahul Dravid rejects 'broader position,' steps down as Rajasthan Royals head coach ahead of IPL 2026

Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid has decided to step down as head coach of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of IPL 2026. The franchise announced his exit on Saturday (Aug 30), ending a long stint that began in 2011 when he joined RR as captain. Dravid later mentored the team in 2014 and 2015, and returned last season as head coach after finishing his term with Team India. While the Royals offered him a broader position, Dravid has declined. The franchise has thanked him for his leadership and the values he brought to the team.

In a statement on social media, the Royals wrote, “Rahul has been central to the Royals’ journey for many years. His leadership has influenced a generation of players, instilled strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise. The Rajasthan Royals, its players and fans worldwide extend heartfelt thanks to Rahul for his remarkable service.”

A full-circle moment with RR

Dravid’s return to the Royals as head coach in IPL 2025 was viewed as a full-circle moment. Having earlier played for the side, then mentored them, he came back to lead from the dugout. Though the franchise couldn’t secure the title during his tenure, Dravid invested heavily in youth development, nurturing young Indian players and shaping the team’s future core.

What’s next for the Royals?