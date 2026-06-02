/Delhi set to host India vs Afghanistan T20I series in September 2026

For the first time in history, Afghanistan’s men’s cricket team is set to host India in a bilateral series. According to media reports, the two sides will play a three-match T20I series in Sep 2026, with all matches scheduled to be held in India. While an official confirmation is still pending, sources indicate that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) have reached an agreement, with only a few formalities remaining before the announcement.

“BCCI and ACB share a good relationship. BCCI has been helping other boards like Ireland, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe by sending Indian teams to play series there to boost the finances of those boards. An understanding has been reached between BCCI and ACB in this regard. An official announcement will be made after a few modalities are completed," a BCCI source was quoted as saying by TOI on Tuesday.

The series is expected to take place at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sep 13, 16 and 19 and will serve as preparation ahead of the Asian Games.

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“The BCCI facilitated an understanding between the ACB and the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) for Delhi to serve as the home base for Afghanistan during the series. The DDCA is also scheduling its Delhi Premier League T20 accordingly," the source said.

“The itinerary has been shared with India’s national selection committee since it has to pick a 15-member T20 squad for the Asian Games later in September. The cricket competition at the Asian Games is scheduled to begin on September 23. The selectors will pick the team accordingly," the source added.

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Due to ongoing geopolitical challenges, Afghanistan have been unable to host international cricket regularly at home and have instead used venues in India and the United Arab Emirates.