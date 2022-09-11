Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor’s coach getting kicked out of the arena after UFC 279

John Kavanagh, Conor McGregor's coach, recently took to social media to share an unprecedented predicament with fans and the MMA faithful.

He shared some shocking footage of his team Straight Blast Gym (SBG) Ireland and UFC fighter Johnny Walker on social media, strolling around barefoot outside the arena in his fighting gear, including gloves and shorts.

In the post, he revealed that his team and Walker and been kicked out of the stadium shortly after the latter's fight at UFC 279. Walked opened the main card action with a light heavyweight clash against Ion Cutelaba, which he went on to win by way of first-round submission.

"So @ufc just came and kicked us out. No tickets for us and not allowed stay back stage to watch. Pulled out back door, kicked out, no even shoes on."

UFC President Dana White faced some questions regarding all the chaos that Kavanagh and Co. had to face in the aftermath of their UFC 279 campaign at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He addressed the situation in the post-fight press conference suggesting that it could be standard policy to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"I guess ever since covid, they started this thing where they get the fighters right out of here. I don't know why that happened, I mean we're not throwing Johnny Walker out in the street shoeless, I'm sure," said White.

When informed that Walker had been ousted from the arena barefoot in his fighting gear, White exclaimed, "Yeah... we f*cking threw him right out into the streets huh? It's rough around here. I don't know."