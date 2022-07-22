Cyclist Miguel Angel Lopez detained during baggage check, police deny any link with drug trafficking

Colombian cyclist Miguel Angel Lopez was briefly detained at Madrid airport during a baggage check, police sources told AFP on Friday, denying any link with drug trafficking. Lopez was suspended by his team Astana after a Spanish media report suggested he was arrested on Thursday in connection with possible drug trafficking.

"This is a routine baggage check as is the case with any passenger," Civil Guard sources told AFP. "He is not the subject of an investigation," they added, dismissing the report from Spanish website Ciclo21.

After the announcement of Lopez's detention, Astana had decided to suspend him. "The news that was spread in the media yesterday evening caught us by surprise, and at the moment we do not have any details," the Kazakh team said on Twitter.

"In this regard, the team decided to suspend Miguel Angel Lopez from any activity within the team until all the circumstances of the case are clarified."

The 28-year-old has won four Grand Tour stages but withdrew mid-race from the Giro d'Italia earlier this year.