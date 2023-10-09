CWC '23: Virat Kohli wins India's best fielder of the match, star batter's celebration goes viral - Watch

Team India opened their campaign in the ODI World Cup 2023 with a comfortable six-wicket win over Pat Cummins-led Australia in match 5 on Sunday (October 8) in Chennai. Being asked to bowl first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Rohit Sharma & Co. bundled out the Aussies for a paltry 199 in 49.3 overs with Ravindra Jadeja taking a three-fer whereas Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah returned with two wickets each. In reply, India were tottering at 2 for 3 before Virat Kohli's 85 and KL Rahul's unbeaten 97* took India home with 52 balls to spare.

After the match, Kohli received the best fielder of the match award in the team presentation in the dressing room. Kohli was proactive as ever in the field and accounted for two catches, removing Mitchell Marsh and Adam Zampa. Thus, the fielding coach T Dilip handed over the medal and revealed, in a BCCI video shared on all social media platforms, that the team management had been trying for a while to arrange laurels for fielding efforts. In addition, Dilip lauded Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan for their overall fielding efforts.

Kohli was on cloud nine after receiving the best fielder of the match award and his celebrations have gone viral. Here's how the former captain reacted to the recognition -

Talking about India's fielding, everyone complemented the bowlers with some outstanding saves in the inner circle as well as in the deep. Thus, Australia could not even surpass the 200-run mark. With the bat, India struggled early on but a highly-impressive 165-run third-wicket stand between Kohli and Rahul took India past the finish line.

At the post-match presentation, captain Rohit said, "Pretty exciting. Good feeling to come out on top. It was a good game to start the tournament for us. I thought it was magnificent, especially the fielding and we saw the effort from everyone today, conditions like this it would be tough. Our bowlers used the conditions perfectly and we knew there would be assistance for everyone, even the seamers got some reverse, the spinners bowled in the nice areas and all in all it was a great effort. I was (nervous), you don't want to start your innings like that, credit to the Aussies bowlers as they bowled in good areas but some loose shots as well, when you have that kind of target you want to score as much as possible in the powerplay, but credit to Virat and KL on how they went about the chase. That is going to be the challenge for us as a team, moving to different conditions and adapting, whoever suits the conditions will have to come and do the job. Chennai never disappoints, they love their cricket and for them to sit in that heat and come out and cheer for the team says a lot."

India will now face Afghanistan in their next game, on Wednesday (October 11) in New Delhi.

