CWC 2023: Pace sensation Ebadot Hossain ruled out with knee injury as Bangladesh suffer major injury blow

Bangladesh pace sensation Ebadot Hossain has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI World Cup after sustaining a knee injury. The injury blow will be a major concern for Bangladesh who are already nursing former skipper Tamim Iqbal who will miss the Asia Cup 2023. The big news follows after the Tigers also had Litton Das ruled out of the Asia Cup having failed to recover from a virus. The pacer is required to go under the knife and would be unable to recover in time for the ODI World Cup in India.

Ebadot to miss World Cup

"He (Ebadot) will not be available for us in the World Cup," BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin told Cricbuzz on Wednesday.

"It's a big blow for us as he will require operation for his knee. Following the operation he will certainly take some time for rehabilitation purpose, at least three to four months, so we cannot consider him for World Cup," he said.

Hossain’s initial injury occurred in the Afghanistan series where he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear. This forced him to withdraw from the series with Tanzim Sakib being the replacement for Asia Cup. It was initially expected that the 29-year-old would make the squad for the World Cup, but latest reports have seen him get ruled out of the World Cup.

So far the right-arm pacer has played 20 Test matches along with 12 ODIs and four T20Is for Bangladesh. He has scalped 71 international wickets for Bangladesh and could have been a vital tool in the middle overs. In his absence the bowling responsibilities will rest on the shoulders of Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam.

What next for Bangladesh?

Bangladesh immediate concern though will be the Asia Cup where they will start their campaign against Sri Lanka on Thursday, August 31. They are placed in Group B along with Afghanistan, whom they meet on Sunday, September 3. Interestingly, Bangladesh’s World Cup quest begins on Afghanistan on Saturday, October 7 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

