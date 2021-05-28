Cricket- 'Show patience, you will succeed in England': Kapil Dev's words of wisdom to Virat Kohli

India's World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has given an interesting mantra to Virat Kohli on how to 'excel' while adapting to English conditions as he will lead Team India in WTC Finals against New Zealand.

ALSO READ: Explainer | What will happen if World Test Championship final ends in a draw or tie

"I expect him to excel. Can you really shackle him? He is a natural when it comes to adapting but I would caution him to not be over-aggressive. He will have to measure it session by session. He'll be better off waiting for his moments of dominance," Kapil told Mid-Day in an interview.

"He will get his runs with a bit of patience. Trying too hard and too early doesn’t work in England where you need to watch the movement of the ball. If you play seam and swing well, show patience, you will succeed in England."

Virat has played in England in two tours since his debut. He had a disastrous tour in 2014 as Kohli could only manage 134 runs from 10 innings. However, he bounced back in style during the tour in 2018, as the Indian captain scored 593 runs from five Tests, including two centuries and three fifties.

After the WTC final, Team India will face England in a five-match Test series. Back in the days, Kapil Dev and Co. created history when they beat England in England 2-0.

"We played exceptionally good cricket. I want this team to remember that England in England is tough. They are a very good team when playing at home but then, it will also depend on how the Indian bowlers adapt to the conditions and pitches. Swing will be very rewarding and here I feel England are one step ahead of India," explained Kapil.