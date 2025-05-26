Ace India quick Mohammed Shami had a below-par IPL 2025, returning with just six wickets from nine contested matches at an economy of over 11. Shami’s mediocre return to franchise cricket did no good to his team, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), either, which finished in the bottom half with seven wins and 13 points. However, SRH coach Daniel Vettori backed Shami, 34, to bounce back next season.

Shami missed all cricket action since getting ruled out with an ankle injury in late 2023, only to return to the Indian side for the first showpiece event of the year – the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. He picked a five-for against Bangladesh in the tournament opener, later helping his team win the title for the record third time.



However, before all of this, SRH bought Shami at the November auction last year to bolster their pace attack.

Also read | England tour preparation would help Gill embrace Test captaincy and redefine his batting: Pujara



Though they assembled a fighting pace unit led by seamer Pat Cummins, SRH failed to make the best out of their bowling attack, failing to reach the IPL 2025 playoffs. Shedding light on their premier India pacer, Vettori said, "It is a long time ago that he played T20 cricket, so it always takes a little bit to acclimate back into it. The game has progressed very quickly over those 18 months since the last time he played for GT, he was a Purple Cap winner. I just think the challenge is remaining consistent for him."



Vettori explains what led to Shami’s downfall this season.



"I think that's where he's at his best when he hits that length, and probably just wasn't at that metronomical best that we've seen in the past. And that's partly a long layoff, that's partly the game. And I know that he worked exceptionally hard and he was desperate to do well, but it just wasn't quite his season. But there's no reason why he can't bounce back because of the quality of the bowler that he is," he added while speaking after his team’s last league game against KKR in IPL 2025.

No Shami on England tour



Shami’s absence from cricket hurt his chances of returning to the Indian Test side for the forthcoming England tour starting June 20 in Leeds. The BCCI men’s selection committee decided against picking Shami for the five-match Test series, citing his lack of Test cricket bowling fitness, having missed all red-ball action for nearly ten months.



Shami, however, remains among the backups should India need his services on the forthcoming UK tour.