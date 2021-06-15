Cricket: I am sure there’ll be a bit of banter, says Trent Boult ahead of WTC final

Subsequent to pounding England in the Edgbaston Test, Kane Williamson-led New Zealand have shown up in Southampton for the much-anticipated World Test Championship final against India, which starts on Friday. A series win against England will unquestionably give certainty to the Kiwis prior to participate in the challenge against India. In any case, New Zealand speedster Trent Boult says the victory against England will not tally a lot.

New Zealand crushed Joe Root's England by eight wickets in the last Test to win the series 1-0. Tom Latham captained the side without Kane Williamson, who was ruled out due to injury but is fit for the WTC final.

Many have promoted New Zealand as the top choice considering the Blackcaps have gotten more opportunity to become acclimated to the English conditions. Regardless of outmaneuvering England and winning a Test arrangement in the country interestingly since 1999, Trent Boult feels it will be a fresh start when the WTC Final comes around.

"I don't think it means a lot. Great arrangement, and useful for everybody to have a hit out and get some time added to their repertoire. Very anticipating this week, can hardly wait, and ideally, we can forge ahead our great structure," said Boult who himself made a re-visitation of serious cricket with match figures of 6-119 in the subsequent Test.

Boult is probably going to face his Mumbai Indians colleagues like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah when the ICC show-stopper occasion starts off on June 18.

He addressed the media after showing up in Southampton, talking about the "unique situation" in the development to the last.

"It's somewhat unique, a couple of IPL players and folks we're comfortable with from specific groups. I haven't seen any of my kindred Mumbai Indians at this point and I'm certain there will be a touch of exchange and a couple of grins shared. Clearly, with social removing, everybody is staying away and it's one of those interesting circumstances," Boult said.

Boult set it all up in the wake of coming into the side after a merited break. Playing in the subsequent Test, the left-arm fast returned match figures of 6/119 as New Zealand frolicked to an eight-wicket triumph at Edgbaston.