Harry Brook grabs one-handed stunner and Stokes CANNOT believe it! Watch his reaction

Harry Brook perhaps pulled off the catch of the summer on day three of the four-day Test between England and Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, leaving everyone, including captain and bowler Ben Stokes, stunned. The skipper couldn’t believe what he watched unfold in front of his eyes, with everyone surrounding Brook soon after celebrating the fall of the wicket.

Stokes’ reaction was everyone’s reaction, and the captain gave plenty of time to the photographers to make a memory out of it.



On day three of the one-off Test between these two teams, Stokes bowled a good length delivery that rose off the pitch, catching the batter Wessly Madhevere off-guard, as he edged one to the slips, only for Brook to fly to his top right and grab a one-handed stunner. The ball travelled quickly enough to make this brilliant-looking catch out of this world.



Watch Video –

That catch, however, broke a crucial stand for the fifth wicket between Sikandar Raza and Madhevere. His dismissal brought the lower order and tail into the picture, helping England close in on a victory. Sean Williams and Raza were the top scorers in the second innings but failed to see the side home as they lost the match by an innings and 45 runs.

India series next for England



After comfortably beating Zimbabwe in their first game of the summer, England will next face the touring Indian Team across five Tests, starting with the first one in Leeds on June 20. While they might stick with the winning XI for their series opener, India has plenty to ponder on the 18-man squad picked for the marquee series.



In Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s absence, the men’s selection committee named a new-look squad, picking ace batter Shubman Gill as the Test captain, succeeding Rohit. Keeper-batter Rishabh Pant is his deputy, while premier quick Mohammed Shami found no place in the team for the away tour.



Jasprit Bumrah leads the fast-bowling attack, with white-ball specialist Arshdeep Singh earning his maiden Test call-up. He, however, wasn’t alone, as Tamil Nadu opener Sai Sudharsan also made his way into the Test team, realising his dream.

Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain, wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav