Cricket: ECB announces England Women's central contract list

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday announced the England Women Central Contracts for 2021-22 season.

Seventeen contracts have been awarded, with Sophia Dunkley receiving her first Central Contract. The contracts run from May 1, 2021 to October 31, 2022 in order to align with the professional contracts at the eight Regional teams.

The England women team will now aim to do well against the upcoming home series against India where they will even play a one-off Test besides the limited-overs series.

England Women Central Contracts list:

Tammy Beaumont (Lightning)

Katherine Brunt (Northern Diamonds)

Kate Cross (Thunder)

Freya Davies (South East Stars)

Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars)

Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder)

Georgia Elwiss (Southern Vipers)

Sarah Glenn (Central Sparks)

Katie George (Western Storm)

Heather Knight (Western Storm)

Amy Jones (Central Sparks)

Nat Sciver (Northern Diamonds)

Anya Shrubsole (Western Storm)

Mady Villiers (Sunrisers)

Fran Wilson (Sunrisers)

Lauren Winfield-Hill (Northern Diamonds)

Danni Wyatt (Southern Vipers)

Jonathan Finch, Director of England Women’s Cricket, said: “We’re pleased to confirm a strong group of Centrally Contracted England Women’s cricketers ahead of a really exciting two years for Lisa, Heather and the team.

“The Central Contracts, along with the roll out of professional women’s domestic contracts, provide a fantastic opportunity to develop a larger pool of players pushing for selection and help strive for success on the field for England Women.

“We’ve continued to work closely with the England Women’s Player Partnership (EWPP) and the PCA to establish a comprehensive and objective process that underpins the awarding of Central Contracts. We will keep working in collaboration for the benefit of the players as we continue to grow and develop the professional women’s game.”