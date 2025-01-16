Lamine Yamal starred as Barcelona sailed into the Copa del Rey quarter-finals with a dazzling 5-1 victory over Real Betis on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Atletico Madrid joined them in the last eight with a 4-0 win at second division Elche. Barca's 17-year-old starlet Yamal scored and helped create two more goals as Hansi Flick's side ran riot at the Olympic Stadium.

Gavi sent Barcelona ahead early on, with Jules Kounde, Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Yamal helping the Catalans rack up an impressive win.

After winning the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia last weekend by thrashing Real Madrid, Barca came into the cup clash with restored confidence, having stuttered in the final weeks of 2024.

Advertisment

"We have to continue like this," said Barca defender Pau Cubarsi, also 17, who came through the club's youth academy with Yamal.

"I've been enjoying watching him for many years, now the whole world is, and he deserves it all."

They dominated from the off against Betis, despite the coach resting a couple of key players including striker Robert Lewandowski.

Advertisment

Dani Olmo, whom Barcelona controversially obtained a temporary playing license for last week, started at false nine in place of the Polish veteran.

The Spaniard helped create the opening goal at the sharp end of a neat team move, with Gavi tucking home in the second minute.

Olmo fired over and hit the post during a particularly busy opening period for the former RB Leipzig playmaker.

Kounde smashed in Barcelona's second after the sublime Yamal dinked a ball through to him on the right of the box.

It was an area the Catalans exploited time after time, with Kounde's second goal from a similar position disallowed for a marginal offside.

At the other end goalkeeper Inaki Pena made a fine save to deny Vitor Roque, on loan at Betis from Barcelona.

Also Read: Premier League: Arsenal reignite title charge with Spurs win; Isak stars again

Atletico ease through

Early in the second half Yamal finished clinically after Frenkie De Jong lobbed the ball through to him on the right of the box, but it was disallowed for an offside in the build-up.

Minutes later Barcelona scored their third anyway, with Yamal's surging run from deep in his own half ending up with his deflected effort falling to Raphinha, who struck.

Barcelona netted their fourth when, again exploiting the same part of Betis' area, Olmo chipped a pass to substitute Ferran Torres to finish emphatically.

Yamal finally got on the scoresheet himself after breaking in from the right wing and finishing at the near post.

Roque pulled one back from the penalty spot in the final stages for Betis after Kounde stood on Jesus Rodriguez's foot in the penalty area.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone rested some of his regular starters, including Antoine Griezmann, as his team ran out comfortable winners at Elche.

Alexander Sorloth struck twice for the Rojiblancos in the first half, and the visitors were further bolstered when Elche's Nico Fernandez was sent off early in the second half.

Rodrigo Riquelme extended Atletico's lead with a fine strike from distance and Julian Alvarez rounded off the rout. On Thursday Spanish champions Real Madrid host Celta Vigo and cup holders Athletic Bilbao welcome Osasuna.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.