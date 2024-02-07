Chelsea vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: How to watch the FA Cup match LIVE in India and other countries

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Chelsea will play against Aston Villa in an FA Cup fourth-round replay on Thursday (Feb 07). This match was arranged after a goalless draw between the two teams last month.

In the previous meeting, neither side could score a winning goal, which means this game may go into extra time and penalties if the score remains tied after 90 minutes at Villa Park.

Mauricio Pochettino's team has suffered two consecutive Premier League losses, against Liverpool and Wolves, ahead of this game. In contrast, Aston Villa scored a resounding 5-0 victory against Sheffield United in their previous match.

For Chelsea, a 4-2 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League means changes for Pochettino. Levi Colwill is back from injury, while Nicolas Jackson and Mykhailo Mudryk could start after coming off the bench at Molineux.

Meanwhile, for Aston Villa, Unai Emery has no players returning from injury ahead of the game and Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz may miss out due to illness.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Live Streaming FA Cup Match: Live Streaming Details

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the Chelsea vs Aston Villa FA Cup match.

When is the Aston Villa vs Chelsea FA Cup match?

The Chelsea vs Aston Villa FA Cup match is on Thursday (Feb 08).

When will the Aston Villa vs Chelsea FA Cup match start?

The Chelsea vs Aston Villa FA Cup match will start on Thursday (Feb 08) at 01:30 am IST.

Where is the Chelsea vs Aston Villa FA Cup match being played?

Villa Park in Birmingham, England, will host the Chelsea vs Aston Villa FA Cup match.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa FA Cup match LIVE in India?

Sony Sports Network will telecast the Chelsea vs Aston Villa FA Cup match LIVE in India.

Where can I watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa FA Cup match LIVE in India?

SonyLIV app and website will broadcast the Chelsea vs Aston Villa match live in India.

Where can I watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa FA Cup in my country?

Here's a list of the official broadcast partners for the Chelsea vs Aston Villa FA Cup match:

USA: ESPN+

Canada: Sportsnet

Australia: Paramount+

UK: ITV 1 and ITVX

Scotland: STV and STV Player