The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has dismissed the call to boycott the Afghanistan clash in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. A total of 160 British lawmakers had proposed the idea of boycotting the match, which takes place on Feb 26 in Lahore. The call came against Afghanistan’s Taliban regime's assault on women's rights since they came into power in 2021.

ECB denies boycott request

“The ECB strongly condemns the treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime...The ICC Constitution mandates all member nations to commit to the growth and development of women’s cricket. The ECB has consistently refrained from scheduling bilateral matches with Afghanistan. However, a coordinated, ICC-wide approach would be significantly more impactful than individual actions,” ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould said.

A wide cross-party group from the House of Commons and House of Lords, including Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and former leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn, had called on the ECB "to speak out against the horrific treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan under the Taliban."

Since the return of the Taliban to Afghanistan in 2021, women’s rights have been a major issue on the world map. Female athletes have no scope, with participation outlawed. With the International Cricket Council (ICC) promoting female cricket in recent years, the current scenario does not sit well with the stakeholders.

Hosting Afghanistan a challenge for PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) faces a major challenge in keeping the Champions Trophy hosting rights, and the latest development does not go well for them. Pakistan could yet find it tough to host Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy as the nation is currently in conflict with the Taliban-ruled province over border issues.