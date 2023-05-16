Champions League: Inter plot Istanbul date as city rivals AC Milan face stern task to overturn 2-0 deposit

Inter Milan will have a day with destiny on Tuesday, May 16 evening as they take on city rivals AC Milan in the second leg of the Champions League (CL) semifinal. Boosted by the goals of influential Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Inter will come into the contest with a 2-0 lead and a foot in the showpiece final in Istanbul. AC Milan on the horizon will have a tough task to overpower their opponents at the San Siro, where they will be the designated away team.

What is up for stake?

Inter boss Simone Inzaghi was handed an ultimatum by the club bosses at the turn of the year to overturn the fortunes of the club after a torrid start. The manager has responded well and could take his team to an unlikely double of Champions League and Copa Italia despite a torrid campaign. Inter scored two goals in the opening 11 minutes of the first leg and struck the post with former AC Milan man Hakan Çalhanoğlu in the first half. Interestingly, Inter had a penalty overturned as well which could have seen made matters worse for the red side of the city.