'Can't be fearful about losing, we have to play fearless cricket': Kusal Perera

Kusal Perera accepts an aggressive methodology will help Sri Lankan cricket to perform better in the 50-over format.

Ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League against Bangladesh, new commander Kusal Perera talked about the significance of playing with a brave mentality and fearless attitude. He thought that if the players were pondering saving their position in the group, they could always be unable to give their best.

Sri Lanka Cricket terminated Dimuth Karunaratne and other senior players on account of the squad's dull exhibitions lately. The board likewise chose Kusal Perera as the new ODI captain, with Kusal Mendis filling in as his representative.

A day in the wake of turning out to be Sri Lanka's new ODI captain, Kusal Perera in a conversation with ESPNCricinfo said:

"We have to play fearless cricket to win matches. You can't be fearful about losing. If you're worried about your place, you aren't going to give 100%. What I'm going to tell the players is to go and give it everything. If we play fearlessly even when we are practicing, then you will be able to play the same way in a match."

Kusal Perera expressed that he had effectively addressed his teammates about playing valiantly. He added he would attempt to fabricate a confident unit of players.

Kusal Perera has played 101 ODI matches for Sri Lanka, enlisting five centuries and 14 fifties. He has a nice batting average of 31.04. All things considered, the Sri Lankan determination advisory group anticipates that he should improve his scores.

Unveiling what the selectors advised him in the wake of naming him chief, Kusal Perera added:

"What the selectors told me when they appointed me was that I often get a 50 or a 60 and get out without getting to a 100. I accept that. If I score a hundred, the chances of winning the match go up."- he said

"You can't get a 100 every game, but when you get a start, you need to make sure you convert. They expect me to take that responsibility," – he concluded.

