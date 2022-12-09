BWF World Tour 2022 Semi-Final: Live streaming-OTT & TV broadcast channel details, how and where to watch

BWF World Tour 2022 finals will mark the end of Badminton season this year. In the ongoing tournament at the Nimibutr Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, four semi finalists in all five categories are determined. While India’s HS Prannoy failed to reach the last four despite famous win over Olympic medalist Viktor Axelsen, the Danish shuttler will aim to grab the last title of 2022. Here in this piece, we will find out all the details about the semi finalists across all categories alongside the streaming details.

HS Prannoy ends 2022 with stunning win over Viktor Axelsen

In a match that lasted for over 50 minutes saw Indian shuttler HS Prannoy delivering a memorable performance against his old rival Viktor Axelsen. The Olympic medalist and World Champion, Viktor took the first set home 21-14. Prannoy, who had also defeated Axelsen at Indonesia Masters Round of 16 in November 2021, made a stunning comeback in the second set, winning it 21-17. With one set to go, Prannoy looked upbeat and punched above his weight all over again.

Though winning the third and deciding set 21-18 saw him clinch a famous victory over Viktor on Friday, Prannoy still failed to reach last four. Despite at least winning one game in each of his three matches at this event, Prannoy stood last on the Group-A, and as a result, couldn’t make it to the semis.

Here is everything you need to know about the semi finals of BWF World Tour 2022 –

Where are BWF World Tour 2022 semi finals taking place?

The BWF World Tour 2022 semi finals will take place on Saturday, December 10th at the Nimibutr Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Who are the semi finalists across all five categories in BWF World Tour 2022?

The semi-finalists across all five categories (Men’s, Women’s, Men’s doubles, Women’s doubles and Mixed doubles) have been determined and you can have a look at them in the tweet given below.

How can we watch the semi finals of BWF World Tour 2022? - Live Streaming