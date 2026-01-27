/‘Brutality by Pakistan’: BCCI VP on why Bangladesh refused to travel to India for T20 World Cup

Rajeev Shukla, the BCCI vice-president, has openly accused Pakistan of provoking Bangladesh against travelling to India for the T20 World Cup on the grounds of security concerns. After the BCCI directed IPL team KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman following regular attacks on the minorities in Bangladesh, the BCB decided against sending its team to India for the first showpiece event of the year, claiming a threat to the touring entourage. As a result, the BCB and the ICC failed to find a middle ground, with Scotland replacing Bangladesh in Group C.

Speaking to ANI, Shukla said that the Indian Cricket Board assured tight security to Bangladesh and also addressed their concerns; however, outside interference aggravated the situation, leading to Bangladesh’s exit from the 20-team tournament.



“We wanted Bangladesh to play, and we also assured full security, but since they have made this decision, it is very difficult to change the entire schedule at the last moment. This is why Scotland was brought in,” Shukla said to ANI. “Pakistan is intervening in the matter without any reason and provoking Bangladesh. Everyone knows the brutality done by Pakistan on the Bangladeshis, and now they are trying to mislead them, which is completely wrong,” he added.



His comments have come amid uncertainty over Pakistan’s participation in the T20 World Cup, with the PCB boss claiming that they will reveal their decision sooner. At a time when everyone awaited PCB’s decision following their squad announcement for the marquee event, Naqvi’s social media post on Monday (Jan 26) hinted at a delay.



After meeting Shahbaz Sharif, the Pakistani Prime Minister, Naqvi described it as a ‘productive meeting’, adding that the higher authorities had ‘directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table.’ However, Naqvi’s X post read that a final decision would be taken ‘either on Friday or next Monday’.

Bangladesh on standby

Meanwhile, in other news, the ICC has kept Bangladesh on standby, ready to reinstate them (in Group A) as Pakistan’s replacement should the PCB persist in its unreasonable demand (of withdrawing from the T20 World Cup) on the pretext of injustice done to Bangladesh in the first place.



“If Pakistan decide to withdraw, Bangladesh would be given the opportunity to replace them in Group A and play all their matches in Sri Lanka as per BCB’s original request. This arrangement would pose limited logistical challenges,” an official close to the information revealed, as quoted by HT.

