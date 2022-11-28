Big blow to England ahead of historic return Test in Pakistan, Mark Wood ruled out due to injury

England premium fast bowler Mark Wood will miss the first Test against Pakistan due to a hip injury. Wood, who sustained the injury during the recently-concluded T20 World Cup in Australia, was rested from the side's training session in Abu Dhabi last week. Ahead of the first Test match in Rawalpindi, starting December 1st, coach Brendon McCullum confirmed the news. He said Wood will remain on the sidelines for this Test but could return to the XI for the second Test in Multan, scheduled to begin on December 9th.

"Mark's not going to make the first Test squad unfortunately because of his injury," McCullum said. "We expect him to be ready for the second Test and otherwise we've got a full squad to pick from."

Although England have the firepower in their bowling attack in James Anderson, Craig Overton, his brother Jamie Overton and Ollie Robinson, Wood's absence is still going to hurt them. During the 7-match T20I series just before the World Cup, Wood created havoc in the two T20Is he played on Pakistan soil - where he traumatized Pakistan batsmen with fiery bouncers and picked six wickets in the process.

England is returning to Pakistan for a Test series after nearly 17 years, having last visited them in 2005. Even then, James Anderson was part of the squad. His partner in crime, another England legend Stuart Broad is missing this series due to personal reasons.

England squad for Pakistan Tests -

Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood

Pakistan vs England fixtures -