Bayern Munich search for options as pressure mounts on Thomas Tuchel; Solskjaer, Zidane in race

Bayern Munich’s reign as German champions could come to an end in the 2023-24 season as they sit second in the Bundesliga standings after back-to-back defeats. Coach Thomas Tuchel, who has been in charge of the side since March 2023, has seen a lot of criticism attracted towards him with the side on the brink of exit in the Champions League and already out of the DFB Pokal. The situation has seen Bayern on the hunt for a new manager including former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane.

Pressure mounts on Tuchel

After Bayern’s latest defeat to Bochum in the Bundesliga, they stay second in the league with 50 points while Bayer Leverkusen are top of the pile with 58 points. The record German champions also lost 1-0 in the Champions League as they are on the brink of exit in that competition. If things go according to current form, Bayern could end the season without a major trophy for the first time since 2011-12. They were earlier eliminated in the DFB Pokal while they only managed to win the Bundesliga on the final day of the season in 2022-23 season.

As a result, pressure is mounting high on Tuchel who had succeeded Julian Nagelsmann in 2023 at the helm of Bayern Munich. If things don’t change quickly, the German gaffer could be on his way out before completing one year.

As things stand, Bayern are monitoring three big names to replace Tuchel which includes Solskjaer and Zidane. Jose Mourinho is also part of the conversation and has been out of a job since being sacked as the manager of AS Roma. All three managers are free agents as things stand and could join the big-spending club.

Solskjaer has been out of a job since being sacked by Manchester United in October 2021 and could make his return to top management. He has not won a big trophy while facing relegation with Cardiff City in the 2013-14 season in his first major managerial job. However, he had an impressive couple of seasons with United where he led them to the final of the Europa League in 2021, only to lose on penalties.

Zidane has also been out of a job since leaving Real Madrid in 2021 as the Frenchman wants a lucrative job. He has been linked with the French national team and the Paris Saint-Germain job in the past but has never explored joining either side. During his time at Real Madrid in two different spells, Zidane has won the Champions League thrice and the league on two occasions and will come with a proven caliber.