Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez recovers from coronavirus

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez on Wednesday said that he has recovered from the coronavirus and has returned home to resume his tenure in Qatar club Al Sadd's head coach.

He took to the social media platform of Instagram to reveal this news. He wrote: "Thank you so much for all the caring messages that I've received during these days."

"I want to share with you that I'm recovered and back home with my family and the Al-Sadd team."

On Saturday, the 40-year-old had said that he tested positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic.

The former Barcelona and Spain midfielder, who renewed his contract with the Qatari club on July 5, had said that he would self-isolate as his team prepared for their first match after the Qatar Stars League (QSL) was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today I won't be able to join my team on their comeback to the official competition," Xavi said in a statement after testing positive.

"David Prats will be there on my behalf as head of the technical staff - coach to the Al-Sadd reserves.

"A few days ago, following the QSL protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID-19 test. Fortunately, I'm feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all-clear.

"When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work."

The QSL resumed on Friday after being suspended since March due to the new coronavirus pandemic.