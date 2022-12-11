BAN vs IND 2022: Injured Rohit Sharma to miss 1st Test, Abhimanyu Easwaran replaces him; KL Rahul to lead

India captain Rohit Sharma will miss the first Test against Bangladesh, starting December 14th in Chattogram due to a thumb injury. India-A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran will replace him in the squad while KL Rahul will lead the side in Rohit's absence, as per latest updates provided by the BCCI. The board further announced that seamer Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are also ruled out of the two-match series. Fast bowler Navdeep Saini will replace Shami while Saurabh Kumar is roped in as Jadeja's replacement.

Rohit injured his thumb while fielding during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh. Though he did come out to bat and even scored a quickfire fifty in the second innings, the right-handed batter got ruled out of the following game.

As per the BCCI statement, Rohit had consulted a doctor in Mumbai and is asked to take proper treatment, thus ruling him out of the match.

“India captain Rohit Sharma met with a specialist in Mumbai for his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh. He has been advised appropriate management for this injury and will not be available for the first Test against Bangladesh,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“The BCCI Medical Team will take a call on his availability for the second and final Test at a later stage. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Abhimanyu Easwaran as his replacement for the first Test.”

Earlier, left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat was also added to the squad.

The two-match Test series will begin on Wednesday, December 14th in Chattogram.

Here is India's updated squad for the first Test against Bangladesh -