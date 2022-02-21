Avishka Fernando, Ramesh Mendis ruled out as Sri Lanka announce squad for T20I series against India

Sri Lanka Cricket's selection committee on Monday announced the squad for the upcoming T20I series against India.

The three-match T20I series will kick start on February 24 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Thushara, and Ramesh Mendis will be missing the series due to the injuries sustained in the Australian tour.

Earlier this week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a new schedule for India's upcoming home series against Sri Lanka.

The tour was supposed to start with the two-match Test, but now will begin with T20Is, with the first match being played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on February 24.

The second and third T20Is will take place in Dharamsala on February 26 and 27. Following the T20I series, the teams will play two Tests, which form a part of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Mohali will host the first Test from March 4 to 8, while the second Test will be played in Bengaluru from March 12 to 16.

The first Test will be former captain Virat Kohli's 100th Test match, while the second Test will be a day/night affair.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel (subject to ministerial approval).