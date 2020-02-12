Australian women's team beat India by 11 runs to clinch Tri-nation T20 series

Australian women's team beat India by 11 runs in finals of the tri-nation women's T20 series in Melbourne on Wednesday and clinched the series win.

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana's quickfire 66 runs off 37 balls was overpowered by Australian spinner Jess Jonassen's five-wicket haul which helped Australia defend a challenging total.

Australia won the toss and chose to bat. Beth Mooney scored the most for the team (71 runs). Australia made good use of the last over. India's Rajeshwari Gayakwad conceded 19 runs in the final over.

Indian women's Smriti Mandhana scored the most for India, at one point India was 115 for the loss of 3 wickets in the 15th over, but after Smriti Mandhana and Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur wickets in consecutive overs shattered the Indian hopes. India was all-out on144 runs in 20 overs.

Jess Jonassen was adjudged the Player of the match after her match deciding five-wicket haul. Beth Mooney's fertile run-scoring performance earned her the Player of the Series.

The Tri-nation series consisted of Australia, India and England. All the teams won and lost two matches.

Playing XI:

Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav