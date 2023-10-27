AUS vs NZ Head-to-head: World Cup 2023-Australia vs New Zealand pitch report, weather update, live streaming

AUS vs NZ head-to-head: Australia and New Zealand will meet in match no. 27 of the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup on Saturday (Oct 28). The match is slated to be played at the iconic HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, Uttarakhand at 10:30 am IST.

Australia had a dominant show against the Netherlands in their last game. They made 399 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. New Zealand faced India in their last game and was bundled out for 273 runs in exactly 50 overs. Their batting lineup struggled in the last 15 overs and lost the last six wickets for just 68 runs.

Australia has won three out of five games so far and is in fourth place in the points table. New Zealand, on the other hand, has won four games and is third in the rankings.

Ahead of Saturday’s match, let’s take a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODI matches:

AUS vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Australia vs New Zealand head-to-head stats

A total of 141 matches have taken place between Australia and New Zealand in the ODI format. Australia has won by 95 matches while New Zealand has won 39 matches. 7 matches ended with no result.

Total matches played: 141

Won by Australia: 95

Won by New Zealand: 39

Matches ended with no result: 7

AUS vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Pitch report

The surface might provide an excellent amount of support to the batters in this game. The average first innings total in the last five games at this venue has been 263 runs. The team winning the toss might look to bowl.

AUS vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Weather report

The temperature has been predicted to range around 15 to 34 degrees Celsius. The earlier games have been affected by rain and mist, but as this is a day match, there is no chance of rain in AUS vs NZ.

AUS vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Australia vs New Zealand probable playing XI

Australia (AUS): WA Young, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, DJ Mitchell, MS Chapman, Tom Latham (C), Glenn Phillips, LH Ferguson, Trent Boult, MJ Henry

New Zealand (NZ): WA Young, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, DJ Mitchell, MS Chapman, Tom Latham (C), Glenn Phillips, LH Ferguson, Trent Boult, MJ Henry

AUS vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Australia vs New Zealand match details

Match: Australia vs New Zealand, Match 27, World Cup 2023

Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala, Uttarakhand

Date & Time: Saturday, October 28, 10:30 am IST

(With inputs from agencies)

