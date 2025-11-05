/Auckland Classic 2026: USA stalwart Venus Williams to return at 45

American Tennis veteran and seven time grand slam winner Venus Williams is set to return to court once again. The 45-year-old American star will compete in the Auckland Classic in January 2026, showcasing her love and passion for tennis even after many years in the sport. Tournament organisers announced that Venus has been given a wild card entry for the event, which will be held from January 5 to 11. This tournament will also serve as a warm-up for the Australian Open, which begins later in January. Venus last played earlier this year at the US Open after a long 16-month break from competition.

Nicolas Lamperin, the director of the Auckland Classic, praised Venus for her amazing fitness and fighting spirit. He said, “She is one of the greatest players of the modern era, and her record speaks for itself. She is in remarkable shape and form.”

Venus Williams has had an incredible tennis career. She has won seven Grand Slam singles titles, including five Wimbledon and two US Open championships. She also won a gold medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Her powerful game and strong willpower have made her a role model for many young players around the world.

This will not be Venus’s first time at the Auckland Classic. She won the tournament in 2015, defeating Caroline Wozniacki in the final. Lamperin said it was a privilege to have her back and encouraged tennis fans to watch one of the greatest players in action again.