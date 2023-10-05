Asian Games 2023: Swapna Barman apologises for transgender comments on fellow athlete

Swapna Barman, India's heptathlon star has issued an unconditional apology, days after issuing a controversial 'transgender' statement about fellow athlete Nadini Agasara. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Barman said her comments were the result of an emotional reaction after she failed to win a medal at the Asian Games.

“I wish to tender my unconditional apology for my tweet the other day specially to my co-athlete was the sheer disappointment and momentous emotional outburst which made me react in this manner against the ethos of sports and deeply feels sorry everyone for my emotional reaction,” posted Barman on Thursday.

What did Barman allege?

Earlier this week, Barman had taken to the platform to allege that she lost the bronze medal to a transgender athlete, much to the shock of the Indian athletic community.

"I have lost my Asian Games bronze medal to transgender women at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China. I want my medal back as it is against the rules of our athletics. Help me and support me please. #protestforfairplay," Barman had posted on X, before deleting it later in the day on October 2.

Barman alleged that such performance was not possible in four months, referring to Agasara.

Agasara's response

Despite the gravity of the allegations, Agasara kept a cool head and urged her compatriot to come up with proof to back up her claims.

"I know what I am. Ask her to show proof. I will also show that I have won the medal for India. I only want to do well for the country," Agasara was quoted as saying by India Today.

The Indian athlete added that she would escalate the matter with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

"Now we have won, so people have started talking about it. I will take up this issue with AFI for sure. I wanted to enjoy the moment of winning the medal but going back to India as my mother is not well."

Notably, Agasara took the bronze medal home after accumulating a total of 5712 points, four more than Barman, after the culmination of the eight events in the women's heptathlon.

Barman lost the medal, despite starting strong on the 100m hurdles. She trailed in the high jump after failing to clear the 1.73m mark and could not replicate her performance from Jakarta in the shot put as well.

(With inputs from agencies)