/Asia Cup 2025: India assistant coach backs Bumrah amid uncharacteristic performances

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has backed premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah despite his lackluster performance in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Bumrah had played three games in the tournament so far and has taken only three wickets while going for 8.36 runs per over - an unusual number for a bowler of his calibre. In the Super Four match against Pakistan, Bumrah had one of the rare bad nights when he was his for 45 runs in four overs including six fours and a six. Bumrah, however, has bowled all his 11 overs in either powerplay or at the death - leaving him with only little room of error.

India assistant coach backs Bumrah after Pakistan performance

As India prepare to take on Bangladesh in their second Super Four match, ten Doeschate said that the team is satisfied with Bumrah's performance, especially given the hard overs he bowls. "It wasn't his most polished performance against Pakistan the other night," ten Doeschate said on the eve of Bangladesh match.

"But we also understand that he's doing an exceptionally tough job to bowl the first three overs, the two [fielders] out, and the last over and the second last over where guys are going as well. There's going to be days where he doesn't get wickets and he's going to go for runs. But in terms of how we set up the team, obviously with two seamers and going spin-heavy, we feel at the moment that's the best job," he added.

A rest day on cards for Bumrah?