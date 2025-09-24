/Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: WATCH | Batters fail but spinner Nawaz hits three sixes in one over to take Pak home in nervy chase

Pakistan dusted off their Super Four loss against India with a nervy win against Sri Lanka on Tuesday (Sep 23) in a humid Dubai. Chasing 134, the game was supposed to have ended earlier than it did but Pakistan batters struggled to get going. With 14 runs needed off the last three overs, spinner Mohammad Nawaz took matters into his own hands and smashed three sixes in one over to see Pakistan home. The loss meant Sri Lanka, which had earlier lost to Bangladesh as well, are all but out of contention for a place in the final.

Nawa turns match-winner for Pakistan

Pakistan had started the chase well with a 45-run opening partnership before things took a turn. SL spinner Maheesh Theekshana took two wickets in the final over of the powerplay to bring his team back in the game. Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga then joined Theekshana with a couple of wickets in his two consecutive overs to bring Pakistan from 45/0 to 57/4. A 23-run partnership between Hussain Talat and Mohammad Haris then stabilised things a bit before Nawaz came on the crease. The spinner played a cameo of 38 off 24 balls and added 58 runs with a struggling Talat. Have a look at Nawaz's match-winning sixes:

Sri Lanka batters fail in crucial match