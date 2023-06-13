Ashes 2023: 3 days to go! Check full squads, schedule, venue & all you need to know for England vs Australia
The highly-anticipated 73rd edition of the Ashes will start on Friday, June 16. It is the oldest and most prestigious contest in Test cricket. The historic Ashes 2023 test series between Australia and England will kick off at Edgbaston. The two countries will lock horns in a thrilling battle for cricket supremacy. England, seeking to win the coveted trophy after eight years, will host Australia in an exciting five-match Test series. Five different venues will host the most-awaited test matches between Australia and England. However, Trent Bridge, one of England's traditional venues, will not host any game. Ben Stokes will lead England, and Pat Cummins will lead Australia in the highly-anticipated match. Stokes has captained the team in 13 games and won 11 of them. Meanwhile, Cummins will enter the field after winning the ICC World Test Championship Final.
Here's everything you need to know about Ashes 2023 between Australia and England.
Ashes 2023 Full Squads
England:
Ben Stokes (c), Ollie Pope (vc), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Root, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Dan Lawrence, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Josh Tongue
Australia:
Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, David Warner
Ashes 2023: Schedule & Venue
1st Test: June 16-20, Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, 03:30 PM
2nd Test: June 28-July 2, Lord's, London, 03:30 PM
3rd Test: July 6-10, Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, 03:30 PM
4th Test: July 19-23, Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, 03:30 PM
5th Test: July 27-31, The Oval, London, 03:30 PM
Ashes 2023: History
Australia and England are the two oldest nations in cricket. They have played 356 test matches against each other. England has won 110 matches, whereas Australia has won 150. England will host Australia for the second consecutive time for the Ashes. Both nations have played 72 series. Australia has won 34 times, and England has won 32 times.
Ashes 2023 Live Streaming
How to watch Ashes 2023 live in India?
In India, Sony Sports TEN 5 and Sony Sports TEN 5 HD channels will telecast the Ashes 2023 live in India.
