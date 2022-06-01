Argentina vs Italy live streaming: When and where to watch Finalissima 2022 match in India?

The football fans have lots to look forward to as the Finalissima 2022 is set to take place between UEFA Euro 2020 champions Italy and Copa America holders Argentina, at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Thursday (June 02). This will be the third time that the Euro champions and Copa America winners will lock horns with each other after France beat Uruguay (2-0), in 1985, and Argentina won the second edition, beating Denmark in penalties.

The high-profile clash was confirmed as a spectacle in London after the UEFA and CONMEBOL extended the Memorandum of Understanding in mid-December last year. Thus, the Lionel Messi-led Argentina, who beat Brazil to win last year's Copa America, and Azzurri -- who beat England in Euro 2020 final -- will battle for supremacy on Thursday.

All you need to know about 2022 Finalissima clash between Argentina and Italy:

Where is the Finalissima 2022 between Argentina vs Italy match being held?

The Finalissima 2022 between Argentina vs Italy match will be held at the iconic London’s Wembley Stadium, England.

What time will the Finalissima 2022 between Argentina vs Italy match kick off?

The Finalissima 2022 between Argentina and Italy match is scheduled to kick off at 12:15 AM IST on Thursday (June 2).

Where to watch the live streaming of the Finalissima 2022 between Argentina vs Italy match?

The Finalissima 2022 between Argentina vs Italy match will be available on Sony Liv App and Jio TV.

How to watch Finalissima 2022 between Argentina and Italy match live on television?

The Finalissima 2022 between Argentina vs Italy match will be broadcast on SONY TEN 1 & 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu).