Anju Bobby George wins World Athletics’ Woman of the Year award

World Athletics has given the Woman of the Year Award to legendary Indian athlete Anju Bobby George for her work in developing talent in the country and advocating for gender equality.

The bronze medallist in long jump at the 2003 World Championships was named 'Woman of the Year' for being a continuous voice of change in the country and inspiring young girls to follow in her footsteps.

"The former international long jump star from India is still actively involved in the sport. In 2016, she opened a training academy for young girls, which has already helped to produce a world U20 medallist, " World Athletics said in a release.



Anju, a senior vice-president of the Indian Athletics Federation, coaches many young girls through her training academy, which has already assisted numerous athletes, including U-20 gold medalist Shaili Singh, to thrive in international athletics competitions.

She is also the chairperson of the Athletes Commission of the Indian Olympic Association.

"A constant voice for gender equality in her role as Senior Vice President of the Indian Athletics Federation, Bobby George also mentors schoolgirls for future leadership positions within the sport." Anju said she was "truly humbled and honoured to be awarded Woman of the Year by World Athletics".

At the 2021 World Athletics Awards, Olympic champions Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica and Karsten Warholm of Norway were awarded Athletes of the Year.

Thompson-Herah won her third gold medal in the 4x100m relay and retained her Olympic 100m and 200m crowns in Tokyo.

