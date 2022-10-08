American grandmaster Hans Niemann thoroughly scanned before match amid sex toy cheating allegations

American chess grandmaster Hand Niemann was subjected to strict checking at the US Chess Championships in St Louis amid allegations that he cheated using a sex toy during his match against world champions Magnus Carlsen. Niemann had to undergo more extensive checking at the tournament compared to the other players.

A video from the live stream of the tournament, showed Niemann being checked from both the front and the back by the security officer ahead of his game. The 19-year-old can be seen asking to turn around after he was checked from the front as the security wand was waved over his back.

While the security officer spent more time inspecting Niemann when compared to the other players, it was also noticed that the two players who were scanned before the American grandmaster, were only inspected from their fronts. The video soon went viral on social media and became a talking point among chess enthusiasts.

Niemann was subjected to a thorough check at the competition as he has been accused of being a serial cheater by world champion Carlsen. The Norweigan, who is regarded as one of the greatest chess players of all time, had recently pulled out of a game against Niemann after making just one move before accusing him of cheating.

Carlsen had first accused Niemann of cheating during a game between the two at the Sinquefield Cup in September. Niemann's victory over Carlsen had shocked many as rumours went viral that the American had used a sex toy to cheat during the game.

As per the rumours, Niemann used wireless anal beads or a prostate massager to receive signals from his coach during his match against Carlsen. However, the 19-year-old denied the allegations. Carlsen then pulled out of his game against Niemann last month after making just one move before publically accusing of cheating on more occasions than he admits.

After Carlsen's allegations, Chess.com conducted an investigation into Niemann's matches on the platform and found out that the American has cheated in more than 100 games so far in his career, including those involving prize money. However, Niemann has denied the accusations and had only admitted to cheating tiwce in online tournaments when he was 12 and 16.