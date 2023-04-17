Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Live: Check match details, playing XI & how to watch Saudi Pro League 2023 live in India

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr will clash with Al-Hilal in a high-voltage game on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. Al-Hilal had a decent season in the league, winning 13 out of 24 games. They are in the fourth position in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 points table. Meanwhile, Al-Nassr is in second place, only three points behind the toppers Al-Itihad. In their previous game, Al-Hilal lost to Al-Batin. Furthermore, Dinko Jelicic will be managing Al-Nassr for their match against Al-Hilal. Talisca and Ronaldo are the leading goal scorers for Al-Nassr, with 16 and 11 goals, respectively.

Here's everything you need to know about the anticipated game between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr at the Saudi Pro League 2022-23. We have mentioned the match information, head-to-head, predicted playing XI and live streaming details.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr: Match Details

When is the match between Al-Hilal & Al-Nassr?

Al-Nassr will lock horns with Al-Hilal on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

What time will the match between Al-Hilal & Al-Nassr start?

According to the Indian Standard Time, Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr match will begin at 12:30 AM on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Where will the match between Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr take place?

King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh will host the match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr on Tuesday, April 18.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr: Head to Head

Al-Hilal has clashed with Al-Nassr in 21 league matches. Among them, Al-Hilal won nine matches, while Al-Nassr won eight. Four games between the teams ended up in a draw.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr: Playing XI

Al-Hilal: Mohammed Al Owais, Nasser Al Dawsari, Mohammed Jahfali, Khalifah Al Dawsari, Nasser Al Hadhood, Salman Al Faraj, Abdullah Otayf, Mohammed Kanno, Saleh Al Shehri, O. Ighalo, L. Vietto

Al-Nassr: Nawaf Al Aqidi, G. Konan, Álvaro González, Abdulelah Al Amri, Sultan Al Ghannam, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Luiz Gustavo, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Talisca, Ayman Yahya, Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr: Live Streaming Details

How to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr live in India?

Subscribers of the SonyLIV App in India can stream the Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr match live on Tuesday night.

Where can I watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr match live telecast?