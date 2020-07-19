AC Milan coach brushes off Zlatan Ibrahimovic's angry reaction to substitution

AC Milan's coach Stefano Piolo has cleared the room for any speculation after Zlatan Ibrahimovic's aggressive reaction to being substituted in the match against Bologna. AC Milan thrashed Bologna 5-1 on Saturday.

Also read: 'I missed this': French football fans back in the stands after lockdown

The Swedish star's anger was visible as he was being taken off in the 62nd minute at San Siro on Saturday. This is the third time in four games that Ibrahimovic has been substituted within an hour.

While being subbed off during the Saturday's match, Ibrahimovic ignored a fist bump from Pioli as he left the field.

"It's natural that he doesn't like being substituted," said Pioli. "He said something to me which I honestly didn't understand."

"He was important for the team but I have to make sure he conserves energy - we are playing every three days and he is coming back from injury."