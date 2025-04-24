The Kentucky Derby 2025 is almost around the corner and will taken place on second Saturday of next month - May 3. This would be the 151st Kentucky Derby race and it is one of the prestigious races in the world with 20 horses fighting for the top honours.

Winning the Kentucky Derby may be the top goal for many jockeys and trainers but this is only the first step towards the elusive Triple Crown of US Horse Racing.

The Triple Crown involves two more races - The Preakness and the Belmont Stakes and winning all three would be a dream come true for any trainer, jockey or the horse.

2025 Kentucky Derby Field and Entries

Here's the list all the contender horses and their trainers:

Horse Name Trainer Name Burnham Square Ian R. Wilkes Sandman Mark E. Casse Journalism Michael W. McCarthy Rodriguez Bob Baffert Tiztastic Steven M. Asmussen Tappan Street Brad H. Cox Sovereignty William I. Mott Final Gambit Brad H. Cox Coal Battle Lonnie Briley Chunk of Gold Ethan W. West Citizen Bull Bob Baffert Owen Almighty Brian Lynch Eact Avenue Brendan P. Walsh Publisher Steven M. Asmussen American Promise D. Wayne Lukas Flying Mohawk D. Whitworth Beckman Grande Todd A. Pletcher Built Wayne M. Catalano Luxor Cafe Noriyuki Hori Admire Daytona Yukihiro Kato Neoequos Saffie A. Joseph, Jr. Render Judgement Kenneth G. McPeek Baeza John A. Shirreffs California Judgement Thomas Drury Jr.

When is the Kentucky Derby 2025?

The Kentucky Derby 2025 will take place on Saturday (May 3) at the famous Churchill Downs in Louisville.

What is the Kentucky Derby 2025 timing?

The Kentucky Derby 2025 main race will take place on Saturday (May 3) at 7:30 PM (Sunday, May 4 - 5 AM IST) at the famous Churchill Downs in Louisville.

What is the Kentucky Derby 2025 prize money and purse?

Kentucky Derby 2025 will have a purse of $5 million with the winner taking home nearly $3 million. The horse finishing second will take home about $1 million while the third horse will win $500,000.

Who won the Kentucky Derby 2024?

Mystik Dan, trained by Kenny McPeek and jockey Brian Hernandez Jr., won the Kentucky Derby 2024 and took home $3.1 million in prize money. Hernandez earned 10% of it and took home $310,000 for a race which lasted nearly two minutes.

How do horses qualify in Kentucky Derby?

To take part in Kentucky Derby, each horse in the field has to run in a series of races named The Road to the Kentucky Derby. These races are held every year from derby to derby around the world. The top five horses in each race are awarded certain points. At the end of the races, top 20 horses with maximum points qualify for the Kentucky Derby.