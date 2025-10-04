/'Unstoppable' Hannah Cockroft shatters championship record to win 19th world title with stunning 800m victory at World Para Athletics Championships

With her bright smile, blonde hair pulled back in a no-nonsense ponytail, and a presence that lights up the track, Hannah Cockroft is impossible to miss. Off the track, she has a blend of playful charm and steely determination — a champion who can strike a pose as effortlessly as she shatters records. On it, she’s a force of nature: relentless, graceful, and utterly dominant. At the ongoing World Para Athletics Championships being hosted in New Delhi, Great Britain’s Hannah Cockroft added another golden chapter to her storied career, storming to her 19th world championships gold medal in the women’s 800m T34. The nine-time Paralympic champion clocked an astonishing 1:49.88, setting a new championship record and reaffirming her status as one of the greatest wheelchair racers in history.

Cockroft, who has been unbeaten in major finals since 2011, admitted she hadn’t realised this was her 19th world title until she was told post-race. "I didn’t think about that number, but I’m absolutely buzzing. This is probably the performance I’m most proud of,” she said with a wide smile. Despite a lengthy delay at the start due to introductions for other events, Cockroft remained composed. She credited the atmosphere inside the stadium and the support from teammates and fans for helping her stay focused. “They kept us waiting for a while on the start line, but the energy from the team and the crowd was amazing. I just had to remind myself why I was there,” she explained.

Cockroft has dominated shorter distances for years, but this season she has made significant strides in the 800m. She revealed that learning to control her technique and power has been key. “We’ve worked really hard on the 800 this year. It’s all just clicked. I’ve learned how to relax and push better — slowing down the hand speed and focusing on power. That’s taken a lot of re-learning, and I’m so pleased to see it paying off,” she said.

Her winning margin once again underlined the gulf between her and the rest of the field. “Anything sub-1:50 is brilliant for me,” she added. “I’m really happy I could deliver that on a big stage.” After completing a clean sweep of her races at these championships, Cockroft described the overall feeling as one of relief more than celebration.

“Every year it gets a bit tougher — maybe not on the track, but definitely in my head. I knew Kare Adenegan had switched to one of the best coaches, and we hadn’t seen the Chinese athletes for a while. My 100m hadn’t been the best this season, so I just had to push through. Finishing the championships like this feels like a weight lifted,” she said.

With no Commonwealth Games events for her classification next year and no European Championships announced yet, Cockroft said her immediate plan is some well-earned time off. “Honestly, I’m looking forward to just being Hannah for a while — spending time with family and friends, chilling out, and not constantly being an athlete,” she laughed. “But knowing me, in a few weeks I’ll be itching for the next race.”

Her unbeaten streak stretching back over a decade remains intact — something that continues to drive her. “It’s definitely a motivator. I don’t want to let that record go, but it does bring pressure too because every eye is on you, expecting something special,” she acknowledged. “I’m just glad that today it was also a championship record. Another year unbeaten — that feels amazing.”

While the record time was impressive, Cockroft insisted her focus was always on executing the perfect race. “People come to championships for medals. Times are great, but they’re not what fans remember. For me, it was about racing well technically, and I think I nailed that,” she said.