/The Dutch spirit: Inside team Netherlands' winning strategy at World Para Athletics Championships 2025

In the heart of the ongoing World Para Athletics Championships 2025, as the sun blazes down on the practice area, the energy is unmistakable. The stands are filled with a buzzing crowd, their cheers carrying the unmistakable roar of support for Team Netherlands. It’s not just the athletes that the crowd is here for, but the promise of greatness that always seems to accompany the Dutch. From the football pitch to the track, the Netherlands has long been a nation synonymous with sporting excellence—think of icons like Femke Bol, whose achievements in athletics have become legendary.

At this championship, the fervor is palpable. The Dutch fans, ever passionate, line the stands, waving their flags and shouting their encouragement to the athletes. It’s clear: when Team NL competes, the crowd comes alive, and they come with the weight of national pride on their shoulders. Under the shade of a tree, with the Netherlands flag tied proudly to a nearby branch, two key figures of the team—coach Patrick and team doctor Monique—sit in the quiet of the practice area, reflecting on the whirlwind journey that brought them here. The sandpit in front of them, where long jumpers will soon train, is inscribed with a message in the grainy earth: “GO TEAM NL.” It’s a sentiment that resonates not just within the team but throughout the stadium—a nation’s pride, a team’s determination, and the ever-growing legacy of Dutch sportsmanship.

As the world’s top athletes compete under the hot Indian sun, WION spoke to Patrick and Monique to hear about the challenges, victories, and behind-the-scenes efforts that are shaping Team NL’s remarkable run at the World Para Athletics Championships.

A Challenging Start, But a Promising Journey

For both Patrick and Monique, the journey to this moment wasn’t without its hurdles. From unfamiliar surroundings to navigating new tournament logistics, the beginning of their stay in India was a test of patience and adaptability. “The first few days were pretty tough,” Patrick recalls, settling into his chair with a look of quiet reflection. “We had to get used to everything. The weather, the venue, the organisation—it was all new. India is different from what we’re used to, and it took time to figure out how things worked.”

Monique, ever the pragmatic one, agrees. “The organisation had its challenges in the beginning. Things were a bit chaotic, but as the days went by, we saw things getting better. And now, it’s running smoothly.” But despite the initial hurdles, the Dutch team came together and began to thrive. Their journey so far has been nothing short of remarkable. “It’s been great,” Patrick says with a proud grin. “We started strong, and the gold medals helped set the tone for the rest of the tournament.”

The Power of the Crowd

A signature of any championship is the crowd. For Team NL, their supporters bring an energy that’s simply unmatched. When their athletes take to the field, there’s a palpable sense of anticipation that fills the air, as though every cheer, every chant, and every wave of the Dutch flag adds fuel to the fire of their competition. “The support is amazing,” Patrick says, recalling a particularly memorable moment when Dutch athlete Fleur was performing in the long jump. “Yesterday, when Fleur jumped, the stands were packed. It was one of the busiest nights at the stadium. The crowd was there, specifically cheering for Fleur. It’s incredible to see how much people care.”

Monique echoes his sentiment. “When the crowd gets behind the athletes, you can really feel it. That energy gives them a boost, an extra shot of adrenaline. It’s not just about the performance on the track; it’s the collective spirit that helps them rise to the occasion.” For any athlete, this kind of crowd support isn’t just a nice bonus; it’s a driving force that can make the difference between good and great performances. Patrick is quick to point out how important it is for the athletes to feed off this energy: “The crowd really lifts them. It gives them confidence, pushes them to give their best.”

Motivation and Mental Health: A Holistic Approach

Patrick’s approach to coaching is rooted in more than just strategy. For him, motivation is about building a mindset that can withstand both the highs and the lows of competition. He makes sure that his athletes are not just physically prepared, but mentally ready for whatever comes their way. “We always talk about the game plan before the competition,” he explains. “But more than that, we remind the athletes to have fun. We tell them that they’re lucky to be doing what they love for a living. Not everyone gets that chance. So, they should enjoy it, give their best, and, above all, have fun.”

This focus on enjoyment and perspective is one that has become a cornerstone of Team NL’s ethos. Patrick’s coaching philosophy isn’t just about winning—it’s about nurturing athletes who can perform at their highest level while enjoying the journey. Monique, who plays an equally important role in the athletes’ well-being, approaches her work with the same level of dedication, but her focus is on health. Keeping the athletes injury-free and healthy is her top priority.

“Prevention is key,” Monique says firmly. “Injury prevention, staying healthy, and maintaining good mental health are all part of my job. Here in India, with the heat and the different food, we have to be extra cautious. We focus a lot on preventing illnesses, especially stomach or bowel issues, which can be common in this climate.” She also knows that mental health plays an integral role in performance. “Diet, rest, and managing stress are just as important as the physical preparation. If they’re not mentally healthy, they won’t perform to the best of their ability.”

A Unified Team Approach

What makes Team NL stand out is the seamless collaboration between the athletes, coaches, and medical staff. The symbiotic relationship between Patrick and Monique is a perfect example of this dynamic teamwork. While Patrick handles the strategic and motivational aspects, Monique ensures the athletes are physically and mentally prepared to perform. “Our job is to make sure the athletes can perform at their best,” Monique says. “And that starts with bringing them to the tournament healthy, both physically and mentally.” Patrick nods in agreement. “It’s a team effort. Every single person—athletes, coaches, medical staff—plays a crucial role in making this a success. We all contribute to the bigger picture.”

Looking Ahead