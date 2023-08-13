Women's education in limbo: Afghan universities await Taliban leader's approval for readmission

The fate of female students in Afghanistan's universities hangs in the balance as they await a pivotal decision from Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.

The universities are ready to readmit female students, but the ultimate authority to lift the ban imposed last December lies squarely with Akhundzada, as reported by the Associated Press.

Afghan women banned from attending universities

The ban on women attending universities, which was enforced in December of the previous year, had triggered international outrage.

This prohibition came on the heels of a prior restriction that prohibited girls from attending school beyond the sixth grade after the Taliban's resurgence in August 2021. Afghanistan is the only country in the world with such comprehensive bans on female education.

Nida Mohammed Nadim, Afghanistan's higher education minister, had justified the university ban by citing concerns over gender mixing and the alleged contradiction of certain subjects with Islamic principles. The directive, originating from Taliban leader Akhundzada in the city of Kandahar, has remained in effect "until further notice."

Molvi Abdul Jabbar, an adviser at the Higher Education Ministry, shed light on the situation, revealing that universities are fully prepared to admit female students as soon as Akhundzada gives the order to lift the ban. However, the exact timeline and the likelihood of this decision remain uncertain. Jabbar emphasised that the universities' operational status hinges solely on the leader's decree.

Jabbar's insights highlight the significant influence wielded by Akhundzada over the Taliban's decision-making process. Although differing viewpoints within the group have been speculated upon, chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid promptly rejected reports of any internal divisions. This ongoing dynamic underscores Akhundzada's unwavering authority and control within the organisation.

Minister Nadim had previously presented the university ban as a temporary measure, ostensibly aimed at addressing concerns related to gender segregation, course content, and dress codes. He had also reassured the public that universities would reopen their doors to women once these pertinent issues were satisfactorily resolved. A similar promise had been made in regards to high school classes for girls, contingent upon addressing logistical challenges. However, as of now, girls' access to education remains restricted in practice.

The unfolding scenario sets the stage for a critical juncture in Afghanistan's evolving educational landscape.

