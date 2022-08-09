WATCH | Viral video: Pakistani security guard hits pregnant housekeeper in Karachi

A security officer was spotted striking a pregnant woman in Karachi, Pakistan, in a despicable act that incited outrage. According to Geo News in Pakistan, the guard is said to have assaulted the woman outside an apartment building in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood. The security guard is seen fighting with the woman before slapping her, according to CCTV footage that was posted on social media. The man kicked the woman in the face as she attempted to stand up after falling to the ground.

کراچی گلستان جوہر بلاک 17 میں اپارٹمنٹ کے سیکیورٹی گارڈ نے پہلے خاتون کی تذلیل کی پھر تھپڑ اور لات مار کر بے ہوش کردیا، بے غیرتی کی انتہا کہ پاس بیٹھے لوگ بجائے بیچ بچاو کروانے کے معاملہ دیکھ کر کھسکنے لگے، کہاں ہیں انسانی حقوق والے؟ @SyedaShehlaRaza@PoliceMediaCell pic.twitter.com/WVOIG0TeYr — Nazir Shah (@SsyedHhussain) August 8, 2022 ×

According to a first information report by Geo News, the housekeeper at Noman Grand City in Gulistan-e-Jauhar has revealed that she is expecting a child. She claimed that she had requested meal delivery from her son on August 5 at 3 a.m. However, when her son attempted to enter the apartment's grounds, Abdul Nasir, Adil Khan, and Mahmood Khalil, the union's office bearers, forbade him from doing so.

The woman said, “When I came down to inquire, Adil got angry and started abusing me. Then, he asked the security guard to beat me. I am 5-6 months pregnant. When he hit me, I became unconscious due to the pain.”

Also Read: IN PICS | Surfing dogs take to waves at World Dog Surfing Championship in California

The security guy has been detained and a case has been opened by the police. Murad Ali Shah, the chief minister of Sindh, has taken notice of the situation in the interim. He questioned, "How did the guard have the audacity to raise his hands at the woman and be violent?"

(with inputs from agencies)