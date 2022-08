IN PICS | Surfing dogs take to waves at World Dog Surfing Championship in California

Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 12:07 PM(IST)

Charlie the lab

Charlie, a labrador who is 7.5 years old and began surfing at the age of 2, travelled with Jeffrey Niebor from San Diego by car. In the category for large to very large dogs, he came in second. Niebor said, “I’ve had other surfers tell me I’m the hardest working guy out there because Charlie likes… he won’t sit still. He gets so excited he doesn’t stay still. He’ll jump off the board, jump on the board, jump off the board. And his weight is definitely a factor for me because I’m not the youngest guy out there and he’s not the smallest dog out there but together we work well. He knows what to do. And we do pretty good most of the time and we have a good time doing it.”



(Photograph:Reuters)