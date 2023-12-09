Watch: Vehicle headlights illuminate roads as Sri Lanka suffers nationwide power outage
Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), the country's power monopoly, is working to restore power, its spokesperson Noel Priyantha said.
Sri Lanka is currently under the state of a nationwide power outage. The outage was attributed to a "systemic failure" by a government official.
What is happening in Sri Lanka due to power outage?
The power outage on South Asian island nation has reportedly resulted in internet disruptions.
Sri Lanka power outage: What's the reason?
The power outage across Sri Lanka has been due to a breakdown of the Kotmale - Biyagama transmission line, according to the reports.
Blackout* Sri Lanka is experiencing a nationwide power outage due to a system failure. Internet disruptions reported‼️— Aqssss (@AqssssFajr) December 9, 2023
The CEB has also assured the nation that efforts are on to restore the power supply in the remaining affected areas.
(With inputs from agencies)