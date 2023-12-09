LIVE TV
Watch: Vehicle headlights illuminate roads as Sri Lanka suffers nationwide power outage

WION Web Team
New DelhiEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Dec 09, 2023, 08:08 PM IST
A vendor sells Sri Lanka's national flags in Colombo/for representation Photograph:(AFP)

Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), the country's power monopoly, is working to restore power, its spokesperson Noel Priyantha said.

Sri Lanka is currently under the state of a nationwide power outage. The outage was attributed to a "systemic failure" by a government official. 

What is happening in Sri Lanka due to power outage?

The power outage on South Asian island nation has reportedly resulted in internet disruptions.

Sri Lanka power outage: What's the reason?

The power outage across Sri Lanka has been due to a breakdown of the Kotmale - Biyagama transmission line, according to the reports.

Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), the country's power monopoly, is working to restore power, its spokesperson Noel Priyantha said.

The CEB has also assured the nation that efforts are on to restore the power supply in the remaining affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies)

Mukul Sharma

