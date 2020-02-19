Toxic gas: Pakistan authorities say ship containing soybean emitted hydrogen sulfide

The situation in Pakistan over the toxic gas leak continues to worsen. 62 more people were hospitalised overnight even as Pakistan authorities blamed a cargo ship containing soybean of emitting hydrogen sulfide.

14 people have died so far due to the gas leak.

“The air quality monitoring conducted over the past two days by a private laboratory in the affected areas of Keamari found the air extremely polluted, but the levels of pollutants, particularly two harmful gases, didn’t cross the limits where they could endanger a human life,” the report said quoting a privy to the study conducted by the private laboratory.

Amid confusing statements from different agencies, the people continued to suffer as the authorities only promised to evacuate them without proper planning and arrangements on ground.

The leak was first reported on Sunday. The hydrogen sulfide has been mixing with the normal air and spreading with the wind. So far, the leak has claimed the lives of 14 people.

Reports suggest that overnight another 62 more people have been hospitalised.

Reports indicate that a majority of the victims had a history of asthma.

The air quality in Karachi has been deteriorating since the gas leak. According to the US consulate's air quality tracker in Karachi, the AQI is 117 which is slightly worrisome for people with respiratory diseases but the good news is, the AQI has been coming down consistently over the last 24 hours.

There has been a massive outpouring of anger over the government's response on social media.

People are making appeals to prime minister Imran Khan, urging him to intervene. Back in 2018, Imran khan had won a national assembly seat from Karachi.