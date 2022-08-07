Third member of UK family dies due to suspected poisoning in Bangladesh

A 20-year-old Cardiff woman has become the third member of a British family to die of suspected poisoning in Bangladesh.

Samira Islam, 20, died on Friday after being found unconscious in a locked room with her family in eastern Sylhet city on July 26. Earlier, her father Rafiqul Islam, 51—a taxi driver—and his 16-year-old son, Mahiqul, had died in the rented flat.

Hundreds of people came out in Sylhet to pay their respects at the funeral of Rafiqul and Mahiqul on 28 July.

According to BBC, which quoted sources, Samira’s mother, Husnara, 45, and the older son, Sadiqul, 24, were being treated in hospital and are said to be recovering well. They have since been released from the hospital.

The family of five was on a two-month holiday trip to the South Asian country when they suddenly fell ill.

The police said they collapsed following a meal and tests are being carried out to determine whether they were poisoned via the food or the heating system. It is being said that the family members died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

The two survivors informed the police that there was a faulty electricity generator in the apartment that was used on the night of the incident. The device emitted smoke, which the police believe could be behind the poisoning.

“Our primary suspicion is they were poisoned,” police official Supt Farid Uddin was quoted as saying.

He added that all family members slept in the same room, the doors were locked and there was no sign of forced entry.

“Our investigators are speaking with the relatives of the victims. So far, we don’t think they have any enmity with anyone,” Uddin added.

Meanwhile, friends of the family in Cardiff have expressed utter shock and disbelief at the tragic news.

"It’s very terrible. It’s very tragic, hard to take in,” Muhibur Islam, member of the Jalalia mosque and Islamic education centre, was quoted as saying.

"The circumstances are not clear. We’re praying that those who have survived will pull through. We’re praying for them all," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

